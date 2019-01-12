Delhi: Economic offence wing arrests real estate developer for alleged fraud

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday arrested Yogesh Sharma, Director of Big Bull Infrastructure Limited from Noida for allegedly inducing the public to invest in the project "Big Bull Ashiana" in Jaipur, Rajasthan and usurping the money from the investors.

Sharing details of the arrest, EOW informed that the accused along with other directors Chetan and Satyanarayana Sharma had induced the public to invest in their project "Big Bull Ashiana" situated at Chandwaji, NH-8, Jaipur, Rajasthan and usurped the money obtained from the investors.

"Presently there are thirteen victims involving the amount of several crores. Accused is on PC remand. None of the accused directors had joined investigation till date and are absconding. The alleged company had neither developed the said project nor obtained any approval from concerned authorities. Investigations are on to unearth the details of the bank accounts and money siphoned off and to trace the whereabouts of the other accused directors," informed the economic offences wing. (ANI)