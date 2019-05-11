Delhi: ED seizes Rs 38 lakh unaccounted Indian and foreign currency

[India], May 11 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday seized unaccounted Indian and foreign currency to the tune of Rs 38 lakh from a Delhi based hawala operator.

"Search was conducted at residential and office premises of the accused which resulted in the seizure of cash to the tune of Rs 38 Lakh including foreign currency (Euro, GBP, New Zealand dollars, Canadian dollars, Ringgit, Yuan and Dinar)," said the ED statement.

The accused, identified as Daulat Ram Soni, operated from his residence in Shalimar Bagh and his office at Chandni Chowk, said ED.

"He was also in touch with persons based abroad and was facilitating the unauthorised transfer of money through a hawala channel from locations such as Dubai, Hong Kong, Turkey, United Kingdom etc." ED also found incriminating messages and conversations relating to day to day hawala transactions from the phones recovered during the search. A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested in the incident. Further probe is underway. (ANI)