Delhi: FIR against Taxi union leader for thrashing traffic constable

[India], March 1, (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday, registered an FIR against three people including Taxi Union leader Arun Soni for allegedly thrashing Satish Kumar, a traffic constable.

The FIR was registered at Kamla Market police station in Central Delhi under Section 154 of the CrPC and Section 321, 341 of the IPC.

A team led by Sub-Inspector Dinesh Kumar is investigating the case.

The incident took place on February 27 when Satish Kumar was returning home in a DTC bus. “He (Arun) stated that Union leader pointed towards me saying, he challaned our taxis, so we have to teach him a lesson," Satish alleged.

Delhi Police had claimed last month that there is a decline of 22.43 per cent in road rage cases as compared to last year. (ANI)