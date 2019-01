[India], Jan 11 (ANI): A fire has broken out in a furniture market in Kirti Nagar area of the city on late Thursday night.

More than 10 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.

Firefighting operations are still underway.

No casualties have been reported yet in the incident.

The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

More details awaited. (ANI)