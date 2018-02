[India], Feb. 2 (ANI): Fire, which broke out in a shoe factory near Delhi's Peeragarhi in the wee hours of Friday, is under control now.

The fire that happened around 2.30 a.m on Friday was doused more than six hours later.

One fireman has also been injured in the ordeal.

There were about 20 fire tenders at the spot, said the fire department.

The fire has engulfed the basement area, first floor and second floor of the shoe factory.

The reason of the fire is not reported, as of now. (ANI)