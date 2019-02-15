Delhi: Fire NOC of 30 out of 45 hotels cancelled in Karol Bagh

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): The Delhi government on Friday cancelled fire NOC of 30 out of 45 hotels in Karol Bagh and nearby areas after a fire broke out at Hotel Arpit on February 12.

Delhi minister Satyendra Jain issued the notice to Municipal Corporation of Delhi and fire department regarding this matter. All these hotels which have been inspected will be sealed in 2-3 days. Norms will be reviewed and enhanced under the national building code within a week.

17 people, including a child, were killed and 11 were injured after a massive fire broke out in a five-storey hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to the Delhi Fire Department, 35 people were rescued from Hotel Arpit Palace. (ANI)