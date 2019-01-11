Delhi: Fire under control at Kirti Nagar furniture market

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): Fire which had broken out in a furniture market in Kirti Nagar area last night is now under control.

No casualties were reported during the incident.

One of the eyewitnesses told ANI, "The fire occurred at about 11 PM on Thursday night. It started from a slum-dwelling. The fire increased to nearby areas as the fire brigade team had trouble in reaching to the site. However it acted very swiftly after reaching here and it was their coordinated effort which prevented the fire from engulfing more buildings."

The fire had broken out in a furniture market in Kirti Nagar area of the city on late Thursday night. More than 10 fire tenders were pressed in to action to dodge the fire. The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)