Delhi: Five dead in Ashok Vihar building collapse

[India], Sept.26 (ANI): Four children and a woman were killed after a three-storey building collapsed in North Delhi's Ashok Vihar area on Wednesday.

Out of the eight people rescued, three are critical. They have been sent to the hospital. The search and rescue operation is underway.

Following the collapse, the rescue team was pressed into action to clear the rubble.

The building, near Sawan Park of Ashoke Vihar 3, was majorly occupied by tenants and was not in good condition. Eyewitnesses say it had developed some cracks.

Complaints about the condition of the building were raised before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi a year ago, Sunil Kumar Gupta, a shop owner in the ill-fated building told ANI. Their complaints remained unheard by authorities, he claimed. (ANI)