Delhi: Five-year-old raped inside school premises; accused arrested

[India], September 10 (ANI): In yet another shocking incident, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside the premises of Tagore Public School in Gandhi Nagar.

While the girl is said to be in a critical condition, the accused, who was absconding after the incident, has been arrested.

Speaking to ANI, the victim's father said, "The girl returned home in a very critical condition and told her mother about the horrific incident. The mother of the girl then informed me and we rushed her to the hospital. After the doctors observing her, they informed me to call the police and to file an FIR in this matter. I'm glad that the police have arrested the accused and would want strict action against him. The school has not yet taken any action on this matter."

The police has registered a case against under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and is investigating the matter. (ANI)