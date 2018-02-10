Delhi: Fog continues to hit train services

[India], Feb. 10 (ANI): A moderate fog cover over the National Capital Region (NCR) disrupted train services due to low visibility on Saturday.

A total of 12 trains got cancelled, 18 trains were delayed and one train got rescheduled as per the Chief Public Relations Officer,Northern Railways.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 10 degree Celsius and the maximum at 24 degree Celsius.

The air quality at Anand Vihar was recorded at AIQ 564 followed by the air quality at Punjabi Bagh at AIQ 439 and Delhi Technology University at AIQ 364. All the three fall under the 'hazardous' category.(ANI)