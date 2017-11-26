Delhi Food truck festival showcases culinary diversity

[India], November 26 (ANI): Food lovers rejoice! The Delhi Food Truck Festival (DFTF) is back in town.

The two-day gala, which began on Saturday in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, is showcasing rich culinary offerings from across the world and attracting gastronomes from across the city.

As many as 30 stalls and 40 food trucks, including Lalit food truck, BBQ, Lobo, Crazy Trucker, is serving global cuisines to the visitors.

A food truck owner, Farhadeep Agarwal, said international cuisines, including American and Italian, is being served to the visitors.

Besides food, live performances by musicians, games and other activities are also enthralling the visitors. The festival was earlier planned to be held between November 11 and 12 but was postponed due to severe pollution levels in the city. (ANI)