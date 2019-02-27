Delhi: Four-storey commercial building in Karol Bagh collapses

New[India], Feb 27 (ANI): A four-storey commercial building collapsed in the national capital's Padma Singh Road in Karol Bagh on Wednesday.No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.Soon after receiving the report of the incident, police and fire tenders rushed the spot."The incident occurred around 7.45 am, following which, people started panicking. Short-circuit also took place 15 minutes after the collapse. Police and fire brigade reached within 20 minutes," an eyewitness Sudeep Kumar told ANI. "People, who run shops here, knew that such an incident will happen and they fled from the spot minutes before it. Municipal corporation was informed about this earlier but they didn't take any action," another eyewitness said. Last week, a part of a dilapidated building had collapsed in Karol Bagh area, in which, four persons trapped in the building were rescued and no injuries reported. (ANI)

SEARCH