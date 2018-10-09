Delhi fuel price: Vijay Goel leads cycle rally to protest against AAP govt

[India] Oct 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation Vijay Goel on Tuesday led a bicycle rally in Paharganj to protest against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government demanding reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel prices.

Last week, Goel had protested against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in a unique way by riding a bullock cart in the national capital demanding reduction in petrol and diesel prices by at least Rs 8 in Delhi.

Terming the AAP government "insensitive", Goel had said: "The Narendra Modi government has reduced petrol and diesel prices even when the crude oil price is so high in the international market and the value of Indian rupee against US dollar has decreased. But, the Arvind Kejriwal government is insensitive. They are only talking. This government (AAP) is running at the speed of a bullock cart."

On September 4, the Centre slashed the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre each and directed the state governments to implement the same. Soon after many states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Maharashtra announced an additional concession on fuel prices.(ANI)