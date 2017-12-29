Delhi gangrape: Victim's statement recorded

[India], December 29 (ANI): The aspiring model, who was allegedly gangraped on the pretext of a job in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar, on Friday recorded her statement under section 164 of the CrPC Act.

The victim recorded her statement before the duty magistrate at Delhi's Patiala House Court.

Two of the three accused in the alleged gangrape case were arrested on Wednesday.

A case has been registered based on the victim's complaint in this regard.

According to police, the accused, who promised a job to the victim in the Television and Film Industry, were known to her.

Further investigation is on to nab the third accused, who is absconding. (ANI)