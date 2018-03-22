Delhi: Gold valued at 27 Lakhs seized at IGI Airport

[India], Mar 22 (ANI): The officers of the Customs Preventive and Air Intelligence Unit of Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday intercepted a passenger and a ground staff member in an alleged case of smuggling of gold.

A passenger, 33, traveling on Bangkok-New Delhi flight named TG-315, along with 30-year-old team leader of a ground staff team have been arrested for smuggling a total of 980 grams of gold.

The unit has recovered two pieces of gold weighing 215 grams which have been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act of 1962.

Further, it was revealed that arrested ground staff member has smuggled 765 grams of gold on two previous occasions. The market value of the total smuggled gold has been adjudged at Rupees 27, 47, 018. Both the passenger and the ground staff member have been arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act 1962. (ANI)