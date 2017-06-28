Delhi Golf Club case: Time old institutions let their beliefs go, says Khasi woman's employer

[India], June 28 (ANI): Days after an elderly woman from Meghalaya, Tailin Lyngdoh, was allegedly asked to leave the Delhi Golf Club for wearing a traditional Khasi dress and told that she 'resembled a maid,' Vivekanand Lal Sondhi, husband of Dr. Nivedita Barthakur, who the former is a governess to, on Wednesday said that it was time the old institutions let their beliefs go.

"The various institutions, who never let their values and principles take a backseat, need to let go of these beliefs. They should change their ways," Sondhi said.

"We are the citizens of India and we should rally with each other, especially in today's day and age when the Internet is influencing us. People should be more sensitive towards each other," he added.

The incident happened on June 25.

Sondhi said Barthakur was also invited for lunch at the club.

"There hasn't been any written complaint in this regard. But the media has constantly been asking us about the incident," Sondhi said.

"It's surprising actually. We had gone to attend a ceremony at the Delhi Golf Club. We were in a festive mood. But ever since this incident happened, we have been thinking about this only," he added.

Lyngdoh was allegedly asked to leave the dining hall as maids were not allowed.

"They were very rude. I felt ashamed and angry. I was wearing the traditional Khasi dress-Jainsem, and they told me this dress was not allowed. They also told me that I look like a Nepali. I have been too many other countries, but this has never happened to me. Surprised to know that this has happened here in Delhi!" Lyngdoh said.

Speaking to ANI, Barthakur said even after she explained to them that Lyngdoh is from Meghalaya and is wearing her traditional dress called-Jainsem, the Delhi Golf Club still objected to it.

"Nine members were invited for lunch, including my governess, by a long standing member of the Delhi Golf Club. When we reached there and sat at the table for about 10 to 15 minutes, this gentleman, who is a manager I believe, and a lady, walked over to Lyngdoh and told her to leave the table saying she looked like a maid. When we all interjected and asked them the reason, they repeatedly said she looked like one and her attire too speaks of it. I explained to them that she is from Meghalaya and is wearing her traditional attire called- Jainsem, but they still objected it. We were all shocked and had to leave the place," said Barthakur.

Barthakur further said that Lyngdoh has travelled to London and the U.A.E. earlier wearing the Jainsem, but never faced any trouble there.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said he would write to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) urging to take e cognisance of the incident and direct the Delhi Police to register a Suo Moto case.

"I have talked to Kiren Rijiju and will also send a written letter on the same urging the Ministry of Home Affairs to take cognizance of this particular incident and direct Delhi Police to register a Suo Moto case and investigate the case expeditiously," Sangma told ANI. (ANI)