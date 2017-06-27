Delhi Golf Course 'racial discrimination' case: Centre steps in, assures action

[India], June 27 (ANI): Expressing disappointment on the recent Delhi Golf Club controversy where a Khasi governess was allegedly denied entry, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said it is a clear case of racial discrimination and added that appropriate action will be taken in the matter.

"This case is a clear case of racial discrimination. One cannot discriminate on the basis of what he wears or what he looks like. This kind of elitist mindset in India is destroying our dream to make a united strong India. These are very unfortunate incidents," Rijiju said.

He further informed that he discussed the issue with the Police commissioner and has asked him to see if there are any lapses on part of the Golf course management, which needs to be corrected. A governess from Meghalaya was allegedly refused to get inside the Delhi Golf Club over her attire. As per reports, Tailin Lyngdoh, who was wearing a Jainsem, a dress worn by the indigenous Khasi women in her state, was told by club officials that she needed to move out of the complex as she looked a like a "dustbin". Lyngdoh had gone to the Club on Sunday along with her employer Nivedita Barthakur after they were invited for lunch by a member of the Club. After few minutes the Club officials asked her to leave the table saying the dress (Jainsem) she was wearing was a "maid's uniform". (ANI)