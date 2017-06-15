Delhi government issues Rs 27-lakh rent notice to Aam Aadmi Party

New Delhi: A fine of Rs. 27 lakh has been imposed on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by the Public Works Department (PWD) on charges of 'unauthorised occupation' of party office.





The party is liable to pay Rs. 27,73,802 as the market rent for unauthorised occupation.





According to the notice, the dues will further accrue upto the date the premises are finally vacated.





Earlier in April, PWD has sent an issue to Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal , asking him to immediately vacate his party office. It said the office was allotted in violation of rules. As per the sources, Lieutenant Govrnor Anil Baijal had cancelled the allotment.