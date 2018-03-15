  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Delhi government receives complaints on CBSE Class 12 paper leak, orders probe

Delhi government receives complaints on CBSE Class 12 paper leak, orders probe

Last Updated: Thu, Mar 15, 2018 12:40 hrs
Manish Sisodia

New Delhi:  Following complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ordered an inquiry into it on Thursday.


"Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with the CBSE," Sisodia said in a tweet.

The Minister also said that swift action must be taken so that hard-working students do not suffer due to the "negligence of the Central Board of Secondary Education".

More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features