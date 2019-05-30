Delhi government sets plantation target to fight air pollution

[India], May 29 (ANI): With the national capital reeling under the wrath of polluted air, Delhi government on Wednesday set out a plantation target for the year 2019-20.

To tackle the issue, Delhi environment and forest minister Imran Hussain convened a meeting with various greening agencies.

While expressing concerns over low plantation done by Delhi Development Authority, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and Health Department, Hussain directed various government department and agencies to plant more than 23 lakh trees and shrubs this year.

In the meeting, Hussain also proposed to distribute 4,25,000 free saplings during the year 2019-20. "The government proposes to seek the active involvement of local residents, resident welfare associations, market associations, and school and college students so that green cover of Delhi could be enhanced for combating the ill effect of air pollution," a press statement released by the office of the Minister of Environment and Forest, stated. The government has directed all the greening agencies to send the locations where plantation will take place, along with the target allocated for the location. During the meeting, the targets achieved during the year 2018-19 were also reviewed. Imran Hussain praised the efforts of Delhi Jal Board, Tata Power, PWD, BSES, Delhi Transport Corporation, Northern Railway and DPGS for achieving their targets. "The Minister directed all the agencies to carry out a third-party audit of the trees and shrubs plantation done during the period 2015-18. The exercise should be completed within four months," it further read. The Minister also urged the greening agencies to seek public involvement in plantation drive by associating with residents and market welfare associations, students besides the general public. "He also directed the Department of Environment and Forest to undertake a mass awareness campaign so as to make the plantation drive an unprecedented and successful drive. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest is being directed to regularly monitor the plantation activities by the agencies on a fortnightly basis. The Minister said that he will himself personally monitor plantation activities on a monthly basis," the press statement stated. (ANI)