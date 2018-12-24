Delhi government withdraws parking fare hike order

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday asked the Transport Department to withdraw its previous order regarding the increase in parking charges in South, East, and North Delhi Municipal Corporations.

After the withdrawal of order, vehicle owners are not required to deposit enhanced parking fee till the matter is examined afresh.

On December 21, Delhi government had issued orders for hiking the one-time parking payment charge. The now-withdrawn order was to be applied to commercial and non-commercial vehicles. (ANI)