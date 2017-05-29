Delhi Govt. announces Rs. five lakh for e-rickshaw driver's kin

[India], May 29 (ANI): The Delhi Government on Monday announced Rs. five lakh for family of the e-rickshaw driver beaten to death allegedly for stopping two men from urinating in public.

Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu earlier in the day met the kin of the deceased e-rickshaw driver and assured that the government will be taking all steps to assure the security of his family.

Naidu who broke down into tears after meeting the family of the -e-rickshaw driver condemned the act and asserted that he has directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to interrogate the matter and nab the culprits as soon as possible.

"I got to know about this incident through media and the news disturbed me a lot. The incident is very condemnable. After I got to know about the news, I immediately call the Delhi Police commissioner and ordered him to set an inquiry and investigate the matter," said Naidu. "I met the kin of the deceased. His wife is very young and is pregnant. I am worried about the fact that how will she spend rest of her life, so we will be taking steps in the regard. I have spoken about a job for the younger brother. This was a shameful act. I got to know that the people who attacked were educated, which is all the more shocking," he added. Naidu gave a cheque of Rs. 50,000 to the family of the deceased e-rickshaw driver. Meanwhile, DCP North-West Milind Dumbere said that the police is taking all necessary steps to catch the culprits. "We are investigating the matter. We have formed teams in the regard to probe the matter. We are also scanning the CCTV footage. We have also deployed our men in a manner that they can scrounge well and nab the guilty," Dumbere said. On Saturday, 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver Ravinder was beaten to death allegedly by a dozen men after he objected to a few of them urinating outside the GTB Nagar metro station. He was later beaten to death with iron knuckles and stones wrapped in towels by the duo and their friends. (ANI)