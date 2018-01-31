Delhi Govt. approves creation of posts of Hospital Managers

[India], January 31 (ANI): The Delhi government on Wednesday approved the creation of posts of Hospital Managers in government hospitals.

The decision has been taken to allow doctors to concentrate more on clinical service.

Last year in September, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal to draw his attention to the 'ailing' health infrastructure in the hospitals.

In a letter, Kejriwal informed Baijal about the shortage of staff in Delhi government hospitals and asked him to take immediate measures to fill vacant posts. (ANI)