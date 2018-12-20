Delhi govt approves Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): The Delhi cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday approved 103 km-long Delhi Metro Phase-IV project. The decision was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The Phase-IV project consists of following six corridors with the total length of 103.93 kilometres -- Rithala-Bawana-Narela (21.73 km, elevated), Janakpuri West-RK Ashram (28.92 km, 21.18-km elevated), Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km, elevated), Inderlok-Indraprastha (12.58 km, underground), Aerocity-Tughlakabad (20.2 km, 5.58-km elevated) and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block (7.96 km, 5.89-km elevated). There will be a total of 79 stations under this phase.

The Phase-IV project's commencing date is January 1, 2019 while the completion date is estimated to be December 31, 2024, for all six corridors. The DMRC plans to execute all the six corridors simultaneously. After the completion of Phase-IV, the total length of the Delhi's mass rapid transit system in the Delhi-NCR region would be approximately 453.58 kilometres. The Delhi government will provide Rs. 9,707 crore for Phase-IV project during the next five years. The above corridors will be constructed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the entire cost will be borne by the Delhi government. The Delhi government also approved the construction of elevated road corridors on three metro corridors -- Rithala-Narela, Janakpuri West-RK Ashram and Mukundpur-Maujpur. These elevated road corridors will run below the elevated metro corridor to provide better traffic flow. The operating losses if any, will be shared between Delhi government and the central government in 50:50 proportion of Phase-IV project. (ANI)