Delhi Govt calls off odd-even scheme

[India], Nov 11 (ANI): The Delhi Government on Saturday called off odd-even vehicle movement scheme in the national capital.

Talking to the reporters here, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said, "In light of the two conditions set by the court on two wheelers and women, at the moment we are calling it (odd-even scheme) off. We will go back to the court on Monday, file a review petition for them to reconsider their decision regarding the two."

The odd-even rule was slated to be rolled out from November 13 to November 17 in an attempt to reduce pollution in Delhi.

Odd-even refers to the registration number of a vehicle. Odd numbered vehicles are allowed to ply on odd dates and even numbered vehicles are allowed on even dates. Earlier in the day, a court looking into the environmental issues had given its nod to the Delhi Government to implement the odd-even vehicle movement scheme in the national capital to reduce pollution with a condition that only emergency vehicles like ambulances or fire fighting engines will be exempted during the scheme. It also said women, government servants and two-wheelers won't be exempted during the scheme. The odd-even scheme was implemented for 15 days from January 1-15 and April 15-30 last year. (ANI)