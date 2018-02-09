Delhi Govt notifies Anand Marriage Act

[India] Feb. 9 (ANI): The Delhi government on Friday notified 'The Delhi Anand Marriages Rules 2018' under which marriages of Sikhs would be registered in the Capital, instead of the Hindu Marriage Act.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced this on Twitter and said with this the long pending demand of the Sikh community has been fulfilled.

"Delhi Govt notifies The Delhi Anand Marriages Rules, 2018. Long pending demand of the Sikh community fulfilled. Our government is committed to work for protection of rights of all communities," Gahlot tweeted.

Till now, though Sikhs got married through the ceremony of 'Anand Karaj', their marriage was validated using the Hindu Marriage Act in the national capital. (ANI)