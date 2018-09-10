Delhi govt orders probe into death of 5 sanitation workers

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): The Delhi Government on Monday ordered an inquiry into the death of five sanitation workers who allegedly suffocated to death after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a sewer. Labour minister Gopal Rai has sought the probe report within three days.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when all the five people, aged between 22 and 30 years were cleaning the sewer near DLF flats in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area.

Two of them died on the spot, while the other three were declared brought dead after being brought to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital.

Sunita Mishra, Councillor of ward 99, where the incident took place demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each for the families of the deceased. (ANI)