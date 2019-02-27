Delhi govt provides Rs 105 subsidy per KW for farming community

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): The Delhi government has decided to provide Rs 105 subsidy per kilowatt per month for agriculture electricity connections in the national capital.

The farmers will now have to pay Rs 20 per KW on the fixed charge, which was so far Rs 125 per KW. The initiative is expected to benefit at least 11,000 consumers. A provision of Rs 7.5 crore has been made for it.

An official statement said on Wednesday the Delhi Cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the Department of Power’s proposal to provide a subsidy of Rs 105 per KW every month on fixed charges for agriculture consumers (farmers).

"The agriculture sector in the country is already under distress, and the Delhi government is committed to the welfare of the farmers of Delhi. Therefore this scheme has been introduced to provide them the much-needed relief," said the statement. "Delhi government is of the firm view that electricity is a basic requirement for farming and is required for irrigation through tube wells, thrashing and related functions."The subsidy will be provided for financial years 2018-19 and 2019-20. It will begin from April 1, 2018. Distribution companies will have to ensure that the relief is released only to genuine agricultural consumers/connections. (ANI)