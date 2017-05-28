Delhi govt. schools' performance better than private ones: Manish Sisodia

[India], May 28 (ANI): Praising the government schools' performance in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class XII exams, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that they are better than private schools.

Sisodia also emphasised on how his endeavour to curb the cheating or malpractices in the government schools to fix the loopholes in the state education system did not bring the overall passing result down.

Sisodia, in a press conference, said, "It is not good to compare the private and the state government schools, but still I would like to take this opportunity to share that Delhi government schools have performed nine percent better than the private schools this year."

Sisodia tweeted, "Delhi Government schools get 88.27% results in Class XII. Private schools get 79.27%. Government schools do better than private schools, for a second year in row." Stressing on the surge in the percentage of the academic performance, Delhi Education Minister further wrote, "Last year Delhi Government schools had 2% better result than private schools, this year it is 9% better." Even among government schools, Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya performed better than Kendriya Vidyalaya. While the former's overall passing percentage is 99.7 percent, the latter scored a 94.6 pass percentage. Thirty three students have secured 100 marks in at least one or the other subjects and girls passing percentage is 92 which is ten percent more than boy's passing percentage which is 82 percent. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday declared the examination results of the Senior Secondary School Examinations (Class 12) which were conducted in March and April this year. The CBSE hosted its result on the internet with technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of the Government of India. Apart from this, the result is also available on all the official website of the CBSE. This result was announced after much delay due to the controversy with the Marks Moderation Policy. (ANI)