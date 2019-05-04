Delhi: Hans Raj Hans mentions Abhinandan in his speech

[India], May 4 (ANI): BJP candidate from North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat Hans Raj Hans on Saturday mentioned the name of Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman while addressing a rally here.

Hans said that Wing Commander Varthaman was taken into custody in Pakistan after a "successful operation."

"Hum sochte they ki pehle jaise delay ho jaega, Ye na ho Sarabjit jaise usko bhi fansi laga dein bahut papi,beimaan mulq hai," he added.

This comes after the Election Commission earlier today gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning the name of Wing Commander Varthaman at a rally in Gujarat's Patan district.

While addressing a poll rally, Modi had said that he had warned Pakistan of consequences after Abinandan was detained. "When Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan, I said (to Pakistan) that if anything happens to our pilot, then we will not leave you," he said. Earlier, the EC had directed political parties to advise their candidates and leaders to desist from displaying photographs of the defence personnel in advertisements as part of their election campaign and exercise caution while making reference to armed forces. (ANI)