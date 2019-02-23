Delhi HC adjourns Shabir Shah's bail plea

A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned for the second time, the bail plea of Kashmiri separatist Shabir Shah in connection with a money laundering case.

The matter was adjourned in the Patiala House Court as Additional Sessions Judge Satish Mehra who was hearing the matter was on leave.

Earlier on Monday, the court sought a reply from the Enforcement Directorate on Shabir Shah’s bail plea.

In his bail petition, Shah stated that there was no evidence of any nature connecting him with co-accused and alleged hawala dealer Aslam Wani.

Shah, chairman of the Democratic Freedom Party, claimed that the allegations levelled against him are motivated and based on falsehood. (ANI)