Delhi HC adjourns Sharad Yadav's RS disqualification issue for May 3

[India], Mar 21 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on former MP Sharad Yadav's plea in the matter of his disqualification from the Rajya Sabha for May 3.

The High Court, earlier in December 2017, refused to interfere in the matter but allowed the former Janata Dal (United) leader to keep allowances and government bungalow for some time.

Yadav approached the court on December 13 after he was disqualified from the upper house on December 04.

He argued that he was not given a hearing before his disqualification orders were passed by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Yadav, along with Ali Anwar, was disqualified on December 4 after the JD(U) had sought the same, arguing that they had attended a rally of Opposition parties in Patna in violation of its directive. (ANI)