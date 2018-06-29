Delhi HC allows Ajay Chautala to appear in PG exam

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted a two-day parole to incarcerated Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Ajay Chautala to appear in a PG Diploma exam.

Chautala is pursuing a diploma in counselling and behaviour modification under distance education from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hissar.

Ajay, his father and former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, and three other officials were sentenced to ten years in prison in 2013 by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on charges of illegally recruiting teachers in the state by using forged documents.

In August last year, the Supreme Court had dismissed the appeals of Ajay and his father OP Chautala challenging the high court verdict upholding their conviction. The scam was widely known as the JBT scam since it involved the recruitment of junior basic teachers. (ANI)