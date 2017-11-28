Delhi HC asks Aga Khan Trust to beautify defaced Metro property

[India], Nov.28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the Aga Khan Trust to help with the beautification of defaced Metro property that was damaged during the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election campaign in September this year.

The Delhi High Court also directed the state government to ensure that a 'proper awareness campaign' on the lines of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is created to ensure that people are made aware of the penalties for defacing Delhi Metro property.

"Delhi is suffering because of defacement", the Delhi High Court added. The high court again said, "Defacement of property is a violence against the city and also amounts to serving a jail term of ten years". "It's unfortunate you people are taking it as a joke," the high court said to all law enforcing agencies. Earlier, the court pulled up National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidate and DUSU president Rocky Tuseed for the defacement that had taken place during the September elections. On September 6, the Delhi High Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) expressed shock over the massive use of pamphlets, flyers and plastering of Delhi University walls with posters for DUSU polls. Both issued notices to the authorities and others. The high court sought a response from the Delhi Police and civic bodies on a petition seeking a complete ban on the alleged defacement of public properties by DUSU candidates. The polls were held on September 12. (ANI)