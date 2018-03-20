Delhi HC asks DGCA to list actions taken on faulty aircraft

[India] Mar 20 (ANI): In accordance with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in connection with frequent grounding of several faulty Indigo A-320 neo aircraft around India, Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to reply on the actions taken against the same.

The next hearing in this regard is scheduled to take place on April 13.

From March 18 to 19, five Indigo A320 neo aircraft were grounded in New Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu and Mumbai due to technical glitches in the engines.

According to the legal documents published by the High Court today it asked the DGCA to give a detailed list of the faulty aircraft under Aircraft Rules Act 1937 on the safety and security of the A320 Neos aircraft to prevent further operations around several airports around India. It also asked DGCA to publish all incidents and accidents on its website within 24 hours of its occurrence, and further publish safety reports, safety audit reports pertaining to airline operators' safety audits and aerodrome safety within seven days of it. The court asked Delhi International Airport Limited to list of faulty aircraft around Delhi airport which is hampering the operations. On March 13, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded 11 Airbus 320 Neo aircraft owned by Indigo Airlines and Go Air following multiple instances of glitches.(ANI)