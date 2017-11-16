Delhi HC asks police to formulate plan to curb crime against women

[India], November 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Police Commissioner to remain present in court on December 11, with a plan to bring down crime against women.

The court issued the directive, while hearing a plea seeking better security for women, in Delhi post the Nirbhaya case.

Earlier, the high court had sought the response of the Centre and the Delhi Government on the issue of alleged absence of 100 per cent CCTV coverage of police stations in the national capital, raised through a plea.

The court had issued a notice to the Delhi Police, seeking its stand on the application. The application was filed in a PIL initiated by the High Court on the issue of women's safety after the December 16, 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape. (ANI)