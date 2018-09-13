Delhi HC denies interim stay on installation of CCTV cameras in schools

[India], India, Sep 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking an interim stay on the move of the Delhi government to install CCTV cameras in classrooms of government schools. The matter will be next heard on December 13.

The plea was filed against proposed supply, installation, test, and commission of the CCTV cameras in the government schools by the Delhi government.

Refusing to grant interim stay on the installation of CCTV cameras, the high court observed that it is for the safety and security of the children studying in schools.

During the course of hearing, Delhi Government counsel assured the court that the footage of the CCTV cameras would be password protected and the access will be given only to the parents. In order to back its decision of installing cameras in school, the Delhi Government had earlier filed a report stating that sexual abuse and bullying incidents are rampant in the school and that it is not limited to the girl students. It further said that similar problems are being faced, almost on daily basis, by lady teachers also. (ANI)