Delhi HC directs CBI to investigate assault on Tihar jail prisoners

[India], May 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate alleged assault and physical torture on several prisoners lodged in the high-risk ward of Tihar jail.

The court had earlier indicated that it might direct lodging of FIR against the prison officials, who had allegedly subjected several prisoners to severe physical torture at the Tihar Jail.

The court today clearly said that an act does not decriminalize if it is done by a person in uniform.

The court was hearing a PIL which alleged that prisoner Shahid Husuf, currently being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and undergoing trial, was beaten up without any reason by the Tihar Jail staff. So, the court directed the authorities to ensure safety and security of the jail inmates. (ANI)