Delhi HC directs Centre to implement rare diseases policy

[India] May 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Centre to forthwith implement national policy for treatment of rare diseases.

The Central Government standing counsel today informed the High Court that the national policy on the treatment of rare diseases has been formulated and draft policy has been approved by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Court also sought personal appearance of Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry on the next date of hearing to make a presentation before the court on the policy document particularly with a view to make the implementation hassle free for patients.

The High Court also said that appreciable efforts have gone in the formulation of the policy. "However, the treatment aspect of the patient is missing and the Government needs to take into consideration ground realities keeping patient abilities in mind," the court said. The next date of the hearing is August 4. (ANI)