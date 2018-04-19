Delhi HC directs DGCA to limit flying hours of pilots

[India] April 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to limit flying hours of pilots.

The court passed this direction while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) that pointed out possible fatigue caused to pilots and other airline crew by long flying hours.

The court directed the DGCA not to permit a pilot to fly a maximum of 125 hours over 30 consecutive days in order to remain within the prescribed fatigue limits.

Expressing concerns that fatigued pilots and cabin crew are posing a risk to passenger safety, the court observed that staff shortage cannot be a justification of the overworking of pilots. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar also directed the DGCA to review the civil aviation requirement (CAR) and frame new flying rules within one year. (ANI)