Delhi HC directs police to file status report against FIR relating to Mehul Choksi

[India] (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the police to file a status report in connection with FIR registered against Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi for allegedly cheating a franchise owner in 2016.

The court directed to file report on May 3, which is the next date of the hearing.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Choksi seeking quashing of the FIR.

Choksi's lawyer in the court said, 'Choksi is the head of the company and is not responsible for contracts between the subsidiary company and a franchise, hence FIR cannot be registered against him.'

In 2016, a complaint was filed by a person alleging that his company purchased a retail franchise of Gitanjali Jewellers on a security deposit of Rs 1.5 crore from Choksi on an assurance of high returns. Choksi is currently under the scanner in connection with over Rs. 11,300 crore scam. (ANI)