Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging anticipatory bail to Tharoor

[India], Oct 9 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea filed by a lawyer challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with the case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death.

The Patiala House Court had on July 7 granted anticipatory bail to Tharoor.

Earlier on May 14, the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the court, in which it named Tharoor as an accused, under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tharoor, however, had dismissed the charge sheet terming it "preposterous". Sunanda was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. (ANI)