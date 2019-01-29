Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking CBI or SIT probe into allegations of sexual abuse involving Catholic priests

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the PIL seeking directions to the Centre and Delhi state to hold a thorough investigation in the incidents of sexual abuses of children and nuns by catholic clergies, by a SIT or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the supervision of this Court.

The court said, “There are no specific allegations in the plea. We are not going to look into it. Kerala matter is before the Supreme Court.”

The plea also sought directions to the Delhi police to set up clergy abuse Hotline Number so that Catholic Church, Sexually Abused Victims and Survivors may come forward to seek justice by registering their grievance and any person may give leads/tips to the law enforcement agency.

Plea also mentioned and sought directions to Churches (dioceses) in Delhi and all over India to display the clergy abuse Hotline Number and email id so that victims may come forward to report (anonymously if they wish so) sexual abuse incidents. (ANI)