Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking restrain on AAP's 'full-statehood' promise

[India], May 8 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking court direction to restrain Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from making 'full statehood' promise to Delhi in their manifesto for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The petition, filed by Anil Dutt Sharma, also sought a ban on the advertisement regarding the full statehood to Delhi, which was promised by AAP, claiming that it is a "false agenda" of the party.

A bench consisting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani dismissed the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Sharma.

During the hearing, the petitioner said AAP has admitted that they are not even contesting on sufficient seats; hence they will not get the desired majority to amend the Constitution. Petitioner claimed that even if they won on all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi, they cannot grant full statehood to the national capital as "AAP has no such power and authority". He further claimed that AAP is misleading the people of Delhi by giving wrong information about facts and figures to seek votes from people. On April 25, talking at length about the AAP's constant demand of full statehood to Delhi, Kejriwal had said, "We will fulfil a 70-year-old demand of the people of Delhi by granting full statehood. Both parties, BJP and Congress, have not fulfilled their promise of giving full statehood to Delhi. If Delhi becomes full statehood, we will not require the Centre's permission. The Anti-Corruption branch will be handled by the Delhi government again." Polling in Delhi will take place on May 12 during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections and the results will be announced on 23 May. (ANI)