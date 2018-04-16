Delhi HC dismisses plea to change date of CBSE Class 12 economics exam

[India], Apr. 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking rescheduling of the re-examination of the class XII economics paper, which the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to conduct on April 25 after the paper was leaked in March.

The court also asked CBSE to find out the reasons for the decision for not reconducting the examination and listed the plea filed by a student for April 20.

According to media reports, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar rejected the plea filed by an NGO, Suniye.

The question papers of class XII Economics and class X Mathematics exams held on March 26 and March 28 respectively, were leaked on Whatsapp. The re-examination of the Class XII Economics paper will be conducted on April 25. However, there will no re-test for Class 10 Maths paper. Till now more than 60 people have been questioned in the case, out of which 10 are tutors of coaching centres. (ANI)