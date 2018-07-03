Delhi HC fines JNU students for contempt of court

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 2000 on each member of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Student Union, holding them guilty of contempt of court.

The High Court said members of the students union disobeyed and violated the court's order in August 2017 which had barred them from protesting within 100 m of the administration building in the university campus.

On August 2017, students of the university staged protest over the issue of attendance even after the Delhi High Court's order to stay the protest which allegedly disrupted the proceeding in the administration block.

The Administration then filed a contempt of court in the Delhi High Court, following which the fine has been imposed on the students. (ANI)