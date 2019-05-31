Delhi HC grants 4 months more time to CBI to probe bribery charges against Rakesh Asthana, others

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted four months more time to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probing the bribery charges against the agency's former Special Director Rakesh Asthana and others.

The order extending the time period for the investigation was passed by a single judge bench of Justice Mukta Gupta.

Last week, the court had reserved its verdict on a plea by the CBI seeking six months more time to complete the probe in the case against Asthana and suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar.

In March, Justice Gupta had adjourned the matter as the probe agency had failed to serve notice to the defence counsel. During the hearing, the CBI had submitted a status report of the investigation carried out by it in a sealed cover. On January 11, the court had dismissed pleas filed by Asthana and Kumar seeking quashing of the FIR against them for allegedly accepting bribes from a businessman who was connected to a case against controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi. Asthana, who was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was probing the Qureshi case, and others were accused by the CBI of taking bribes at least five times between December 2017 and October 2018. Asthana, who was then next to the CBI chief, had sought liberty to appeal against the high court order before the Supreme Court, which was granted. The case against Asthana, Kumar, and others was registered based on a complaint received from Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana on October 15 last year. (ANI)