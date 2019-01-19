Delhi HC grants bail to Aslam Wani

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani in a money laundering case filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

A single judge bench of the High Court presided by Justice Najmi Waziri further directed Wani to furnish Rs. 3 lakh as personal bail bond and two sureties of the same amount. Wani is being probed in a money laundering case involving Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier opposed the bail plea citing that a money trail has been established in the case.

The Patiala House Court in the national capital had earlier rejected his bail plea in the case filed about 14 years ago. The Enforcement Directorate had recovered Rs. 63 Lakh from him in 2005. Aslam Wani has terror funding charges against him and is also known to be a close aide of separatist leader Shabbir Shah.(ANI)