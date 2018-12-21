Delhi HC grants interim stay on summons issued to YS Chowdary's wife

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim stay on the summons issued to Padmaja, wife of former Union Minister and TDP leader YS Chowdary, till the next date of hearing.

The court has also directed that no coercive steps should be taken till the next date of hearing on January 17.

Padmaja had approached Delhi HC against the Enforcement Directorate's recent summons against her on December 7.

Petitioner Padmaja argued that the issuance of the summons is contrary to sub-section (1) of Section 160 CrPC which provides that no male person under the age of 15 years or woman shall be required to attend an investigation at any place other than the place in which such male person or woman resides.

The present summons requires her presence in Chennai though she is a resident of Delhi, mentions her petition. YS Chowdhary was recently raided by ED and Income Tax department to investigate allegations of money laundering and financial irregularities. Chowdary in his response has termed it a case of political vendetta. He said, "This is a case of political vendetta, just because the alliance was called off. I have been the former minister of the present government". Delhi HC has given the interim protection to YS Chowdary till January 16 in the latest order. ED during raids at YS Chowdhary's residences has seized six high-end cars including Ferrari, Range Rover and Mercedes among others which are registered in the name of dummy companies. These vehicles were seized under the provisions of PMLA, as per ED. ED alleged that the companies owned by Chowdary had defrauded the banks. (ANI)