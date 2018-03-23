Delhi HC hasn't revoked AAP MLAs disqualification order: Subhash Kashyap

[India], Mar. 23 (ANI): Clearing the air regarding the disqualification of 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, constitution expert Subhash Kashyap confirmed that the Delhi High Court had not revoked the disqualification order.

"The Delhi High Court has not revoked the order of 20 AAP MLAs disqualification, rather it has told Election Commission (EC) to hear the MLAs, since they claimed that they were not heard. EC can approach the Supreme Court and appeal," said Kashyap.

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court had passed a decision that was widely misinterpreted as disapproval for the EC's recommendations to disqualify the 20 AAP MLAs for allegedly holding an office of profit.

On January 30, the court asked the EC to file a written reply to the plea of the disqualified MLAs. On January 21, President Ram Nath Kovind approved the disqualification of the MLAs, who were appointed as parliamentary secretaries by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, after the EC recommended for the same. (ANI)